Riverwalk Harvest Celebration

Come join the Manchester Riverwalk Association at the Factory Point Green on Sunday, October 14, from 12:30 to 2 p.m. for a harvest celebration! Enjoy hot and cold cider, special cider donuts from Equinox Valley Nursery, local speakers and live music as the Riverwalk’s Interpretive Panel on the Town Green is unveiled. This permanent panel was created by the Riverwalk Committee to highlight the important history of the Factory Point area and its connection to the west branch of the Battenkill. This event also offers an opportunity to see some of the other improvements made to Riverwalk this year, and will be held rain or shine. Manchester Riverwalk is a non profit organization with a mission to build, beautify, and maintain public pathways along the West Branch of the Battenkill River in Manchester. Learn more at manchesterriverwalk.org.