RK Miles to Expand Business into Northern Vermont

RK Miles has announced that the company will be acquiring Morrisville Lumber, a family-owned for 71 years. The business has a long-standing tradition of providing quality service, hardware and building materials from its Morrisville and Stowe locations.

“We think the best fit for a supplier in our market is RK Miles,” said Mark Loati, second-generation owner and president of Morrisville Lumber. “We are looking forward to working with Joe (Miles) and his crew through a successful transition.”

“This acquisition will help us serve our current, north-central Vermont customer base with improved logistics and convenient pick-up locations. Morrisville and Stowe locations and will also help take the pressure off long delivery routes from our Middlebury location,” said Joe Miles, president of RK Miles, Inc. He added, “Thanks to our outside sales reps, we have a growing contractor customer base in the Stowe area. The opportunity to purchase a company in that market will help us better serve those customers while expanding further into Lamoille County and beyond.”

“We are looking forward to working with the Morrisville Lumber staff and general managers, Kyle Bouchard and Mike Kuchta, as well as getting to know the local customers,” said Brenda Beanland, vice president of operations for RK Miles. Preparation for the transition is currently underway and the sale will take place this fall.

RK Miles is a third-generation, family-owned business with locations in Vermont and Massachusetts, founded in Manchester, in 1940. The company expanded their operations to Middlebury, Vermont and Williamstown, Massachusetts in 2005, and acquired the former Rugg Building Supply of West Hatfield, Mass., in 2008.