Robinson Receives Recognition

RK Miles announces that Tim Robinson, estimator at the Manchester store, was selected as the ‘Best of the Best’ by Trus Joist, a Weyerhaeuser Company, for his efforts in specifying their products. “Tim is one of the best designers; he will look at a project and make sure all aspects… are completed before it is released. He consistently goes above and beyond to make sure things are done appropriately and timely,” said Brian Wright, territory manager for Trus Joist. “Having him at the helm of the design group is comforting and I know is a winning solution for both RK Miles and Trus Joist.” Robinson was presented with the award at RK Miles’ annual Vermont Contractors’ Golf Tournament on June 15.