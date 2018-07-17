Rockin’ Ron the Friendly Pirate Sets Sail for Winhall Library

Join the Winhall Memorial Library at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 21, when Rockin’ Ron the Friendly Pirate performs. His personality and musical talent make his shows fun for people of all ages. This free event is funded by a grant from the Vermont Department of Libraries. Winhall Memorial Library is located at 2 Lower Taylor Hill Road in Bondville. Call 802- 297-9741 or visit winhallmemoriallibrary.org.