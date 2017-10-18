Root Vegetables 101

Fifth graders at Manchester Elementary Middle School recently harvested onions and beets from the school’s garden plots. Teachers Anna Nicholson and Pete McCostis supervised as the students cleaned and trimmed the vegetables for Mary Keyes, the school’s cafeteria manager. The students also pulled weeds, depositing them into Scout Proft’s truck for Someday Farm’s laying hens. Barb Smith roasted all types of root vegetables for students to taste, including white and purple potatoes, beets, carrots, onions, garlic, parsnips and turnips. Students voted on their favorite and learned about the nutritional and medicinal benefits of each. Scout distributed compost samples. If you would like to get involved, contact Rebecca Sherman at rsherman@brsu.org.