Rummage Sale Donations Sought

The Dorset Church is collecting items for its much-anticipated spring Rummage Sale, to be held on Saturday, April 29. Donations of clean spring and summer clothing in good condition, jewelry, women’s accessories, shoes, linens, kitchen and household items, toys, tools, sports gear, plants, garden and outdoor equipment, small appliances and books will be accepted. Other items not listed are also accepted. Please bring only items in good condition and be sure that everything is in working order. They cannot accept children’s car seats, VHS tapes, encyclopedias, ski boots, helmets or large suitcases. Larger items like furniture, exercise equipment etc, may be accepted by approval. Contact Sandi Hedman at sandihedman@yahoo.com or 802-362-1459 or Ellen Wright at ellen5150@gmail.com or 802-362-3610 if you have any questions. Donations can be brought to the Church at 143 Church Street in Dorset Village from Monday through Wednesday, April 24 to 26, from 9 a.m.to 7 p.m., and Thursday, April 27, until 12 noon. Donations cannot be accepted after these dates. For more information, call 802-867-2260.