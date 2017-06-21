Rupert Library Opens New Exhibit with Local Photographer

The Rupert Kittay Library welcomes the photography of Gene Higgins with a reception on Saturday, June 24, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Higgins has lived in and around Rupert for most of his life. “I was fortunate to attend Salem Washington Academy from seventh grade through high school. There, my world widened to include many wonderful teachers and classmates who became life-long friends,” he says. “Somewhere along the way, I acquired a camera, and began recording moments and places, which to this day trigger wonderful memories. During all these years and all my journeys, I’ve been taking photographs. But always, the major subject I have tried to record is the unique scenery of this area, southern Vermont and the town of Rupert, where beauty is limitless and ever-changing. I know even this world is changing, but I photograph each moment, hoping it will awaken a memory or a bit of curiosity for the viewer.” The Library will offer framed pictures and note cards featuring Gene’s photos, and his work will be on view through July. The Library is located at 2827 Route 153 in Rupert. For more information, visit rupertkittaylibrary.org or call 802-394-2444.