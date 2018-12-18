Rutland Christmas Bird Count

Rutland County Audubon’s annual Christmas Bird Count and potluck gathering will take place this year on Saturday, December 29. Birds spotted within a 7.5 mile radius of Meads Falls in Center Rutland will be counted by teams of birders and feeder-watchers in this count circle. Data collected allows researchers and conservation biologists, and to study the long-term health and status of bird populations across North, Central and South America. Call 802-287-9338 to sign up.