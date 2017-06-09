Rutland County Audubon Joins with Stone Valley Arts to Present ‘Our Natural World in Art’

More than 60 paintings and photographs featuring many of nature’s most colorful and delightful creatures are the focus of ‘Our Natural World in Art,’ presented by Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill and the Rutland County Audubon Society. The show will be open Saturday and Sunday, June 10 and 11, from 1 to 4 p.m. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill is located in the Old Stone Church at 145 East Main Street in Poultney.