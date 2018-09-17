Rutland United Methodist Chocolate Festival & Silent Auction

The Rutland United Methodist Church (RUMC) will be holding its ninth annual Chocolate Festival and Silent Auction on Friday, October 5, at the Holiday Inn, 476 Route 7 South, Rutland, from 6 to 9 p.m. Admission tickets, $5, may be purchased in advance or at the door. Each ticket includes a sampling of numerous decadent chocolate desserts, along with a bidding number to participate in the continuous bidding throughout the evening. Door prizes will also be awarded. There will be approximately 300 pieces on display to bid on, including many attractive and useful items from local businesses and artisans and gift certificates. Stop by and start your holiday shopping! The fundraiser will help to support local organizations and programs for those in need in our area, including an emergency fund for people directly asking for help from RUMC. Thanks to the generosity of businesses and auction goers, this annual event has contributed over $90,000 to neighbors in need.