Rutland Walk To End Alzheimer’s

The Alzheimer’s Association invites community members to join in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s on September 8, starting at 9 a.m. at Main Street Park in Rutland. Participants will complete a two-mile walk, with a shorter option available, and learn about the disease, advocacy opportunities, clinical studies enrollment and support programs and services, as well as honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with a poignant ceremony. The event will include a healthy breakfast, fresh coffee, local sponsor tables and water stations along the route. More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, the sixth-leading cause of death in the US, and the only disease among the top 10 causes that cannot be cured, prevented or even slowed. More than 16 million family and friends provide care to people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias; in Vermont alone, there are more than 13,000 people living with the disease and over 30,000 caregivers. Register today; join a team or walk as an individual at alz.org/walk.