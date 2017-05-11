Rutland Youth Theatre to Stage ‘Madagascar Jr.’

Rutland Youth Theatre presents the fun-loving ‘Madagascar, A Musical Adventure, Jr.’ Join Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe, Gloria the Hippo and those hilarious plotting penguins as they bound onto the stage in the musical adventure of a lifetime. Based on the smash DreamWorks animated motion picture, ‘Madagascar,’ this production follows all of your favorite friends as they escape from New York’s Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey. They have spent their whole lives in blissful captivity before an admiring public and with regular meals provided. Not content to leave well enough alone, Marty lets his curiosity get the better of him and makes his escape to explore the world with the help of some prodigious penguins. Filled with outlandish characters, adventure and an upbeat score, ‘Madagascar Jr.’ will leave audiences with no choice but to ‘Move It, Move It!’ Producer id Saskia Hagen Groom, with director and choreographer Tegan Waite, musical director Ben Green and stage manager Barb Lassen. Show times are Friday, May 12 at 7 p.m., and Saturday, May 13, at 2 and 7 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre in Rutland. Tickets just $8 for children and seniors and $10 for adults. Visit paramountvt.org for tickets. For more information call 802-779-2221.

The nonprofit Rutland Youth Theatre is part of the Rutland Recreation and Parks Department. For more information on upcoming productions and workshops, visit rutlandrec.com/theatre. They will be holding open auditions for its summer travelling troupe production of ‘The Tempest’ by William Shakespeare. Audition times are Sunday, May 14 from 3 to 6 p.m., and Monday, May 15, from 6 to 8 p.m. They will be held at Rutland Youth Theatre in the Courcelle Building at 16 North Street Extension in Rutland. Rehearsals will be a variety of one midweek evening for leads, as well as alternate Saturday and Sunday afternoons for all cast. Graduating grades six to12 may audition. Choose one audition only, but plan to stay for the duration. Visit rutlandrec.com/theatre to print off and complete the audition form to bring with you. Shows will be held outdoors on town greens throughout the Greater Rutland Area during latter part of July. For details, call Andrew Freeman at 802-591-0041.