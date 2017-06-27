S. Londonderry Art Exhibit

The South Londonderry Free Library hosts ‘Beautiful People and Places,’ an eclectic show of paintings, sketches and photos created by Paul Myers from 1948 to the present. It includes portraits, local landscapes and scenes from his world travels. The show is open through the month of July. All but two of the works are for sale. The Library is located at 15 Old School Road in South Londonderry. Call 802-824-3371 or visit southlondonderryfreelibrary.wordpress.com to learn more.