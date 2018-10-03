Sacred Heart Seeks Fair Vendors

The Sacred Heart Saint Francis Harvest Bazaar will be held this year on Saturday, November 3. Local artists, crafts people and vendors are encouraged to participate. Each booth comes with one table and two chairs; there is a flat fee of $40 per spot. All of the profits are yours, but they are asking for the donation of one item to the School’s Silent Auction. Contact Nichole Warner at nichole.l.warner@gmail.com or 802-688-3860.