Sage City Jazz Band to Perform

Vermont Arts Exchange (VAE) welcomes the Sage City Jazz Band on Saturday, February 23, at the Masonic Hall located at 504 Main Street in Bennington. Doors open at 7 for the 8 p.m. show. Proceeds from the night will go to the VAE/Masonic Hall Project, which aims to transform the historic downtown building into a community gathering space. Libations and food will be available, and the dance floor will be open. Come and support downtown efforts in improving this beautiful spot as a cultural and historical asset for the community.

Formed in 1955 by Bob and Helen Woodworth of North Bennington, the Sage City Jazz Band is a traditional Dixieland jazz band playing New Orleans-style jazz and swing. Once known simply as Sage City, the band was managed for many years by Bob and Helen’s son, Dr. Ron Woodworth, and is

currently managed by Bill Cottrell. Its current members include Woody Strobeck on trombone, Bill Cottrell on trumpet and soprano saxophone, Jeff McRae on drums, Dave Cutie on standup bass and, joining later in the evening, Matt Edwards on piano and vocals.

Tickets for this Basement Music Series concert are $18 in advance through vtartxchange.org or by calling 800-838-3006. If not sold out, they will be $22 at the door. Student tickets are available for $10. The Masonic Hall is an accessible facility; call for specific accommodations. For more information, contact Vermont Arts Exchange at

802-442-5549 or visit the website at vtartxchange.org.