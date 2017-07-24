Salem Court House Al Fresco This Weekend

What began as a thank-you dinner for volunteers at the historic Salem Courthouse Community Center (SCCC) has, 15 years later, turned into one of the highlights of the area’s summertime events scene.

The Al Fresco Dinner is a celebration of local food, the 300-year-plus agricultural heritage of Salem, N.Y., and the surrounding area, and above all, community. Friends and foodies from all over look forward to the event, which aims to showcase the skills of regional farmers and producers. It’s also the Courthouse’s most important annual fundraiser, and helps to fund community programs held there throughout the year.

It takes place on Saturday, July 29, starting with hors d’ oeuvres at 5 p.m. Dinner is served outdoors under big white tents. Live entertainment will feature swing jazz with the Sheiks of Third Street from Troy, N.Y. The meal will start at 6 p.m., highlighting foods from local farms prepared by Chef Bill Richter. George Bouret on hand will be taking avante garde pictures of guests as they arrive. Artwork from the Battenkill Conservancy’s ‘Untold Stories of the Battenkill’ will be on exhibit in the Great Hall. Artists such as George Van Hook, Harry Orlyk, Elizabeth Cockey, Herb Erikkson, Cliff Oliver, Jacob Houston and more are showcasing their work inspired by the Battenkill River. Another highlight is the silent auction; proceeds help support the many enrichment opportunities offered by the SCCC. Winners will be announced at 8:30. Limited tickets are still available. Call 518-854- 7053 or go to salemcourthouse.org. The Courthouse is located at 58 East Broadway in Salem, N.Y. The event is handicapped accessible.