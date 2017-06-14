Salem’s FFA Visits Convention

Seven members of the Salem, N.Y., Future Farmers of America (FFA) and advisor Amy Maxwell, attended the NYS FFA Convention at Morrisville State College in May. Vice president Hannah Groesbeck, was awarded the symbol of future leaders in the agriculture industry, a jacket with her name embroidered on the front. Other highlights included tours of the College dairy, aquaculture, equine and automotive technology facilities, a concert by country music artist Jerrod Neiman and a meet and greet with the Peterson Farm Brothers. Students spent time in workshops and a career fair, and competed in the Senior FFA Quiz bowl competition for the first time. They look forward to being more competitive next year.