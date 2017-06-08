Salon Provide Wigs to Patients

Lori Congdon of Studio 210 Salon in Bennington announces the start of Locks By LoriAnne, a non-profit service providing free wigs and personal fittings to cancer patients in the tri-state area. Congdon worked for four years with the American Cancer Society and teaches the ACS Look Good Feel Better program for cancer patients at Southern Vermont Regional Cancer Center. Locks By LoriAnne is honored to partner with the Cancer Center Community Crusaders at SVMC who will provide the funding. Cancer patients and their families can stop in at 210 Union Street or call 802-681-7356. Studio 210 is also partnering with Renee Byrd, LMT, to provide massage and energy work to those with cancer. The first massage is free of charge. Visit renee-byrd.com or call

802-379-9437 or for questions regarding massage therapy.