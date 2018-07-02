Sandlot Soccer Swim

For the 15th consecutive summer season, the Manchester Parks and Recreation is offering its Sandlot Soccer Swim program every Wednesday night from 5:30 to 7 p.m., beginning July 11, and going through August 15. There is no charge or residential requirement for this fun event. Sandlot Soccer Swim is pure pickup soccer; no lines, laps or lectures. The kids choose their own teams; referee their own games; make their own rules; and have their own fun. Everyone plays, and everybody wins. After the game, players cool off in the MPR pool. Soccer time and swim time are roughly equal. But like everything else, that’s up to the kids. Players are divided into two groups, by age; grades three to five and six to eight for the 2018/2019 school year. There is flexibility on most issues including age, grade, attendance, coed teams (or not). As an example, younger/older siblings can play with permission from the onsite adult supervisor. Complimentary T-shirts will be provided while supplies last. Come join us for as many Wednesdays as your calendar permits. Sandlot Soccer Swim is sponsored by GateHouse Financial Advisors. For more information, call David Gates or Steve Houseman at 802-362-5544.