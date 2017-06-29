Sandlot Soccer Swim Returns to Manchester Park & Rec

For the 14th consecutive summer, Manchester Parks and Recreation (MPR) will offer Sandlot Soccer Swim every Wednesday from 5:30 to 7 p.m., July 5 through August 23. There is no charge or residential requirement for this fun event. Sandlot Soccer Swim is pure pickup soccer; no lines, laps or lectures. The kids choose their own teams, referee their own games, make their own rules and have their own fun. Everyone plays, and everyone wins. After the game, players have a chance to cool off in the MPR pool. Soccer time and swim time are roughly equal – but like everything else, that’s up to the kids. Players are divided into two groups by grades three to five and six to eight for the 2017/ 2018 school year. In the spirit of sandlot play, there is flexibility on most issues including age, grade, attendance, and coed teams – or not. As an example, younger or older siblings can play with permission from the onsite adult supervisor. Complimentary tee shirts will be provided while supplies last. Join in for as many Wednesdays as your calendar permits. It’s good, old-fashioned fun, and it’s free, sponsored by GateHouse Financial Advisors. For more information, call David Gates or Steve Houseman at 802-362-5544.