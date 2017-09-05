Saturday Road Closures for Maple Leaf Half Marathon

The Maple Leaf Half Marathon and Kotler 5K will take place on Saturday, September 9. The event begins and ends at the Dana Thompson Memorial Park. Vermont Route 30/Bonnet Street will be closed from the entrance to the rec park to the button round-a-bout, both east and westbound, from 8 a.m. to approximately 8:15 a.m. and Route 7A/Main Street will be closed from the button round-a-bout to Seminary Avenue, southbound, from 8 a.m. to approximately 8:30 a.m. to allow the runners safe passage. The northbound lane will be open; please do not go south in the northbound lane. All other roads along the course will remain open to traffic, so please use caution. The Maple Leaf Half Marathon and Kotler 5K is a collaboration between the Manchester Lions Club and Make-A-Wish Vermont. All proceeds are donated back to the community in the form of scholarships, grants, hearing aids, eyeglasses and wishes. For more details or to register for either race, go to manchestervtmapleleaf.com.