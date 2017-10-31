Schlesinger Explores ‘Next Chapter’

At a certain stage in life, questions arise about what to do next. Should I move to be nearer to family members? Is it time to downsize? Is assisted living an option? The Bennington Branch of the American Association University Women will sponsor a free public meeting on Tuesday, November 7, at 7 p.m., at The Left Bank, 5 Bank Street, North Bennington to focus on some of these questions. Guest speaker Annie Schlesinger, spent many years as a medical social worker for Hospice. “I then retired to care for my husband who was declining from Alzheimer’s. At the same time I was recovering from a life-threatening illness that required a stem-cell transplant,” she explained. It was during this time of being isolated that she created ‘The Next Chapter,’ a television show for GNAT-TV. In the show, Schlesinger interviews elders who seem to have discovered the secret about quality of life as they age. A warm and lively TV host, Schlesinger will show clips from her show and open the conversation. “As my friends and I turned 70, the shift in our conversations seemed significant, and this shift began to define a new chapter we were entering,” says Schlesinger. She explains that they became less focused on careers, travel and romance, and more on their own health, caregiving for others and whether they were going to abandon the family homestead to be closer to their grown children and grandchildren. “Doctors are keeping us healthier longer,” she continues, “but can we age well? And what does that mean?”

A former resident of Arlington, Schlesinger now lives in Falmouth, Maine, near one of her daughters and her granddaughter. The public is invited to attend the meeting; light refreshments will be served following the discussion.