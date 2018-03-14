Scholarship News

Green Mountain Conservation Camp Scholarships

It’s time for youths ages 12 to 16 to register for the 2018 Green Mountain Conservation Camp at Lake Bomoseen or Buck Lake this coming summer. Camp stays are filling up fast, so register now! The application process is simple, and can be done completely online. These week-long camps are owned and operated by the State of Vermont, and offer hands-on learning experiences about fish, wildlife, ecology, botany, forestry, hunter firearm safety, outdoor first aid, and more. Visit vtfishandwildlife.com to find camp availability and then follow the application process. Ninety percent scholarships are available through the Manchester Rod and Gun Club for all youths within a 30-mile radius of Manchester. Contact Club member Carol Dupont at 802-362-5556 to request your $225 scholarship authorization prior to filling out the online camp registration form.

Currier Memorial Scholarship

All students who have graduated, or will be graduating, from Currier Memorial School in Danby/Mount Tabor who are completing the 12th grade are invited to compete for the Currier Memorial School Scholarship, given each year through a generous bequest from Nelson ‘Smoke’ and Marie Williams. Applications may be obtained from the school you attend or at the office of Principal Carolyn Parillo at Currier Memorial School, 234 North Main Street, Danby/802-293-5191.

Wallingford Scholarships

Many resdients of Wallingford do not realize that Wallingford had its own high school until 1975, when it was decided to tear down the ailing structure and consolidate with Clarendon and Shrewsbury. That was when Mill River High School was built. Wallingford High School’s bell remains in the front yard of the Elementary School, where the former school once stood. The High School’s Alumni Association continues to have a reunion every July. The organization’s proudest accomplishment is their scholarship program, which awarded $2000 in funds last year. There are several scholarships available this year for continuing education. If you are a child or grandchild of a graduate of Wallingford High School (WHS), or if you attended WHS, then you are eligible for the Rita Wetherby Memorial Scholarship. To be eligible for the Laura Smith Burnham Scholarship, an applicant must be a resident of Wallingford currently enrolled in a place of higher education. You may apply for the scholarships for as many years as you are continuing your education. Applications must be submitted on or before April 10. They are available through Cassie Ciejko at the Mill River Guidance Office, 802-775-3451, extension 210, or at the Wallingford Town Hall located on School Street. Recipients will be announced in mid-June.

SVC Nursing Scholarships Available

Southern Vermont College (SVC) has received a gift of $100,000 from former IBM executive Nicholas Donofrio to support scholarships for new and transferring nursing students entering the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program. Distribution will begin in the Fall 2018 semester. The deadline to apply is March 30, with notifications in mid-April. Applicants must meet academic requirements. Additional information is available by contacting the Office of Admissions at 802-447-6300 or at svc.edu.