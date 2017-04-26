Scholarship Offered

Arlington Garden Club offers a $1000 scholarship to a graduating senior from Arlington Memorial High School. Selection is made on the basis of academic achievement, financial need, extra-curricular activities and community service, with preference given to a student pursuing further education in an environmental area. Applications and details are available at the high school guidance office. The deadline for applications is May 12. The award will be given at the Senior Awards Night. For further information, contact Dale Wood at 802-375-9628.