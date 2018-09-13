School Supply Drive a Success

Staff volunteers at Springfield Medical Care Systems show off some of the many items collected during a recent school supply drive.

Springfield Medical Care Systems hosted a backpack and school supply drive to collect donations for area students to help them get ready for the new school year. The drive, conducted in Springfield, Ludlow, Londonderry, Chester, Bellows Falls and Charlestown, N.H. health center locations, yielded boxes of backpacks and several hundred school supply items, which were delivered to area schools and service organizations in each of the towns for distribution.

September 13, 2018
