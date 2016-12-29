Science Classes Return to OWCC

One World Conservation Center (OWCC) announces that the Natural Science Toolkit program is back again for its fourth year. Do you want help with teaching science? Do your kids like to be outdoors? Join educator and naturalist Mary Batcheller and OWCC educator Dan Zaffarano as they use science tools as a springboard for learning in nature. There will be five monthly sessions that focus on conservation-related themes and relevant science tools through fun and interactive activities. The classes will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. in the forests and fields of OWCC’s Greenberg Reserve and in the education center.

The classes include: Weather on Wednesday, January 4; Owls and Pellets on Wednesday, February 1; Map and Compass on Wednesday, March 1; Bird Language on Wednesday, April 5; and Wetland Wonders on Wednesday, May 3. Participants can come to all five sessions or choose the ones that interest you and your children most. Participants will get some instruction together, and then be divided into two groups and taught age-appropriate skills. Parents are encouraged to accompany their children at no additional cost. Pre-registration is required at oneworldconservationcenter.org. The cost is $12 per child per session; $11 for each additional child in the family. There is a discount if you are a member or if you sign up for all five sessions ($54 per first child, and $49 for each additional in family). However, no refunds will be given for missed sessions. A minimum of 15 students is required for the class to run.