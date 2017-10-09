Second Chance Animal Center Carnival for CARE

Second Chance Animal Center (SCAC) will hold its first annual Carnival for CAR on Saturday, October 14, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Mount Anthony Union Middle School in Bennington. Proceeds will benefit SCAC’s CARE (Children and Animals Relationship Education) classroom program on humane education based on core curriculum, offered to Bennington County prekindergarten and elementary classes each school year. Dare Meunier, education director at Second Chance, visits classrooms to teach children about safe, healthy, and responsible pet ownership and will sometimes bring special furry visitors from the shelter for kids to enjoy.

“We are thrilled to announce the schedule for our outreach and fundraising event, Carnival for CARE,” said Cathi Comar, SCAC executive director. “This one-day affair is family oriented and has a slight animal-themed twist, offering carnival-like games and prizes, activities, demonstrations, presentations, food and 20 vendors from the community. There is no admission fee, all games cost just 50 cents for each play, and Wilcox ice cream, donated by the Wilcox Farm, will be available for just $1 per cone. And we cannot thank MAUMS enough for allowing us to use their beautiful fields for this event. The autumn colors of the surrounding mountains will serve as the perfect background.”

Those planning to attend Carnival for CARE are asked to please leave their pets at home. For those needing transportation to the venue, for just 50 cents, anyone can hop onto the Green Mountain Express Light Green Line (North) from downtown Bennington and ask the driver for a request stop at MAUMS.

Second Chance Animal Center, incorporated as the Bennington County Humane Society, has been serving the needs of homeless animals in the tri-state area since 1959.

For details, all 802-375-2898 or visit 2ndchanceanimalcenter.org. SCAC is located at 6779 Route 7A in Shaftsbury, and is open to the public Tuesday through Sunday.