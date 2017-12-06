Second Chance Animal Center to Host Holiday Open House

Second Chance Animal Center (SCAC) will hold its annual Holiday Open House on Saturday, December 9, from 12 to 3 p.m., at its current facility at 6779 Route 7A in Shaftsbury. “Second Chance Animal Center provides important community services throughout the year, and as the holidays approach we enjoy the opportunity to celebrate our accomplishments with our supporters,” said Cathi Comar, SCAC executive director. “We have several activities planned for the day, and we look forward to updating everyone on the progress of our new Arlington facility.” The event will offer fun activities for everyone, including a scavenger hunt and prizes for kids, sugar cookies to decorate and eat, workshops to create holiday cards, stations to make pet toys for your furry family members, a hot chocolate bar to warm the day, and even a chance to have your photograph taken with Santa Paws to print and frame. If you are looking for a holiday gift for your pet, Second Chance has new beds, dog collars and other items available for purchase. Raffle tickets will be available for an Orvis dog bed valued at over $200; the winning ticket will be pulled at the close of the event. For details, visit 2ndchanceanimalcenter.org or call 802-375-2898.