Second Congregational Church in Londonderry Observes 150 Years

The Second Congregational Church/United Church of Christ in Londonderry cordially invites you to join the service at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, August 19, as they celebrate 150 years of seeking to be God’s presence and striving to be Christ’s hands and feet in the Londonderry community and the world. The service will be followed later on that day by a community barbecue and picnic starting at 4 p.m. featuring grilled chicken, hamburgers, hotdogs and more, accompanied by live music, games and displays of faith, joy and hope – all outdoors under a large tent. Come one, come all! Questions? Give the church office a call at 802-824-6453 or email 2ndcongochurch@gmail.com.