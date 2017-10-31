See a Movie at MCL

The Manchester Community Library (MCL) will present three films this week. All are free and open to the public. At 6:30 p.m. on Monday, November 6, MCL presents the Academy Award-winning film, ‘Mighty Times: The Children’s March.’ The film tells the story of how the young people of Birmingham, Alabama, braved fire hoses and police dogs in 1963 to bring segregation to its knees. Running time is 40 minutes. The film is presented as part of Manchester’s celebration of Vermont Reads ‘Brown Girl Dreaming.’

The Greatest Generation Film Series presents a 1941 classic musical on the birth of the blues at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, November 8. As a child, Jeff Lambert (Bing Crosby) hangs out in New Orleans’ Basin Street, playing hot swing on his clarinet instead of the classics his father prefers. He’s inspired by an African-American group there, and some years later at the turn of the century, sets out to form a jazz band of his own. With cornetist Memphis (Brian Donlevy), singer Betty Lou Cobb (Mary Martin) and trombonist Jack Teagarden (of the Original Dixieland Jazz Group, after which the story is patterned), he’s on his way. A veritable history of jazz follows. From jump and jive to sweet romanticism, half a century of popular hits is given spectacular treatment. Running time is 87 minutes.

Commemorate Veterans Day with a screening of the PBS documentry, ‘USO: For the Troops,’ at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 9. This film conveys the fast pace and complex logistics of a modern USO tour, and underlines the importance of the organization that keeps America’s service members connected to family, home and country. MCL is located at 138 Cemetery Avenue in Manchester. Call 802-362-2607 or visit

mclvt.org for further details.