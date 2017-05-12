See Vermont’s Champion White Ash

By popular request, there will be a free springtime hike to the largest white ash tree in Vermont on Saturday, May 20, from 9:30 a.m. to 12 noon. (The rain date is the following day at 10.) Since the tree is not easy to find, longtime Pinnacle Association volunteers Arthur and Carol Westing will lead hikers to it. Forester Arthur Westing will discuss the characteristics of a Vermont forest and the factors that affect the health of this truly remarkable specimen, which should be on display in all its leafy glory. Re-verified at the beginning of 2014 by Windham County Forester Bill Guenther of the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks & Recreation, the tree grew in the ten years since its last measurement and charted a circumference of 205.2 inches and a height of 113 feet, thereby beating out two other Westminster giants. Participants should wear hiking shoes, bring water and meet at the Westminster West Church to carpool to the trailhead. Visit windmillhillpinnacle.org for directions. Email westing@sover.net for further details and registration.