Seminar on the Spiritual Journey

New Thought Vermont is sponsoring a seminar titled ‘Dark Night/Bright Morning’ with Reverend Doctor Miriam Comer Johnson from Los Angeles, who will address the spiritual journey and how to be in it – even in the most difficult of times – including challenging experiences of transition. Comer Johnson is a teacher, spiritual counselor and author of ‘The Open Book of Revelation.’ Her doctoral degree is in Bible Interpretation. She writes, “We usually turn to religion when seeking a painless way to progress in life. We want to believe in something that will not fail us. It pleases us to hear that our salvation is based on our consciousness – what we think and say and do.” In this seminar, she will address challenges in this process. She says, “The key to making the change is to endure the shift in consciousness – from what we think we should say and do, to what we actually feel within us. It is a journey from the dark night of doubt, reservations and uncertainty to a bright morning of faith, trust and confidence.” A public presentation will be held on Friday, May 19, in the Weston Playhouse Living Room from 10 to 11:15 a.m., with time following for conversation and light refreshments until 12 noon. There is a suggested donation of $15 at the door. The seminar takes place on Friday, May 19, from 12:30 to 5 p.m., at the Weston Playhouse; lunch is included, and Saturday, May 20, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Old Parish Church in Weston. The cost for the seminar is $195 and is non-refundable. There is scholarship aid available. For more information, call 802-384-3845 or e-mail info@newthoughtvermont.com. New Thought Vermont is an organization that encourages mystical wisdom and metaphysical understanding to nurture personal experience of the sacred in everyday life.