Senior & Community News

RSVP Bone Builders

RSVP Bone Builders is a free strength training and balance exercise program that prevents and reverses osteoporosis, improves muscle strength, increases bone density and balance and enhances energy and well-being. The Arlington American Legion is looking to welcome new participants. The one-hour class is held twice weekly, Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 10:30 a.m. For more information, visit rsvpvt.org or call 802-447-1546.

Sassies Senior Luncheon

The next Sassies Seniors luncheon at Chauncey’s in Arlington will be on Monday, January 8, at 11:30 a.m. Please arrive before that time. To make reservations, call Sally at 802-375-9780.

Senior Go-Getters

All seniors are welcome to attend the Go-Getters luncheon on Wednesday, January 3, at 12 noon. It takes place at Saint Paul’s Church Hall on Bonnet Street in Manchester. The meal donation is only $4. Volunteers are baking cookies. Bingo will follow. To make reservations, call Sally at 802-375-9780.

Project Independence

Monday, January 8: Happy Birthday Elvis. Tuesday, January 9: Creative Arts with Kaye. Wednesday, January 10: Celebrating Wellness Month. Thursday, January 11: Bible Study with Pastor Dan. Friday, January 12: Vocal concert with Bob Fry. Would you enjoy a home cooked meal while dining with others in a beautiful setting? Bennington Project independence provides a nutritious homemade lunch to participants. BPI has been helping Bennington County families keep loved ones at home for more than 30 years. For more information, call 802-442-8136 or visit bpiads.org.

Meals on Wheels

The weekly menu for Bennington County Meals on Wheels: Tuesday, January 2: Baked Cheese Ziti, Spinach, Garlic Bread, Fruited Yogurt. Wednesday, January 3: Chicken Divan, White Rice, Mixed Vegetables, Cheddar Biscuit, Tossed Salad, Cookie. Thursday, January 4: Ground Beef Stroganoff, Egg Noodles, Stewed Tomatoes, Green Beans, Fresh Pineapple. Friday, January 5: French Toast Bake with Turkey Bacon, Fruit Compote, Broccoli, Fruit Cup. Monday, January 8: Split Pea and Ham Soup, Homemade Corn Bread, Broccoli and Carrot Mix, Cole Slaw, Granola Fruited Yogurt. Tuesday, January 9: Chicken and Biscuits, Fresh Mixed Vegetables, Peach Compote, Apple Oatmeal Bar. Menu is subject to change. For more information, call 802-442-8012.

Rutland Song Circle

A song circle and jam session will be held Wednesday, January 3, at the Godnick Adult Center in Rutland from 7:15 to 9:15 p.m. The song circle welcomes singers, players of acoustic instruments, and listeners. A songbook of popular folksongs encourages group singing. Donations are welcome. For further information, call Jack Crowther at 802-775-1182 or visit wildwoodsmusic.org.

Hebron Community Sing

Mark your calendar now for ‘Sing for Joy,’ a holiday community sing on Saturday, January 6 at the Hebron Presbyterian Church East (formerly the East Hebron Presbyterian Church) at 6559 Route 22, in East Hebron, N.Y. It’s seven miles north of Salem and ten miles south of Granville, N.Y. The event will begin with a soup and sandwich luncheon at 12 noon; the singing will begin at approximately 1 p.m. In the event of snow, the Sing will be held on January 7, with the lunch at 1 the Sing at 2 p.m.) Guest performers will include the United Church Ringers, a ten-member handbell choir from the United Church in Greenwich, N.Y. Susan Snyder will be accompanying the singing and Debi Craig will be directing the free event. Donations are welcome and will benefit the Michael Keyes Fuel Fund which provides local fuel assistance.

Chester Rotary Talk

On Thursday, January 4, resident Gary King will address the Chester Rotary’s First Thursday event at the Fullerton Inn. King will talk about a wide variety of topics including the continuing development of the disc golf course at the Pinnacle and the recent initiatives undertaken by the Chester Conservation Committee. A group of volunteers led by Gary constructed the nine-hole disc golf course in the spring of 2017, and have received a grant from the state to expand the course to 18 holes. Gary will also discuss the improvements made to the Green Mountain Union High School trail, the recently completed Butternut Hill trail, and a tree and forestry canopy grant awarded to Chester. Socializing begins at 5:15 and the program goes from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. The event is free and open to everyone. For planning purposes, please RSVP to chestervtrotary@gmail.com.