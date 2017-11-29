Senior News

Neighbor to Neighbor News

On November 16, Neighbor to Neighbor care recipients and volunteers were treated to a lovely afternoon at Long Trail School (LTS), courtesy of the ninth grade class. First, a lovely afternoon tea was served, complete with delicious sandwiches and brownies hot from the oven. Then attendents all got a sneak peek at the musical, ‘Hello Dolly,’ performed by the LTS Theater Department. A good time was had by all. If you would like to volunteer as a care-giver or know of someone who could benefit from our services, call 802-367-7787.

Go Getters Senior Lunch

All seniors are welcome to attend the Go Getters’ luncheon on Wednesday, December 6 at 12 noon, held at Saint Paul’s Church Hall on Bonnet Street in Manchester. The meal donation is only $4. Cake will be provided for dessert. As a special treat, the Dorset Barbecue Quartet will be entertaining us. To make reservations, call Sally at 802-375-9780.

Project Independence

Monday, December 4: Winter Crafts. Tuesday, December 5: Creative Arts with Kaye. Wednesday, December 6: Holiday Card Creation. Thursday, December 7: Holiday Cookie Bake. Friday, December 8: Vocal Concert with Bob Fry. When it’s time to care for someone who cared for you, let Bennington Project Independence help. For more information, call 802-442-813 or visit bpiads.org.

Meals on Wheels

The weekly menu for Bennington County Meals on Wheels: Tuesday, November 28: Pork Cutlets, Gravy, Butternut Squash with Apples and Cranberries, English Peas, Whole Wheat Bread, Brownie. Wednesday, November 29: Beef and Bean Chili, Rice, Corn and Peppers, Cheddar Biscuits, Tossed Salad, Egg Custard. Thursday, November 30: Chicken Cacciatore, Egg Noodles, Green Beans, Cucumber Salad, Whole Wheat Bread, Apple Crisp. Menu is subject to change. For more information, call 802-442-8012 or 802-362-3714.

Rutland Song Circle

A song circle and jam session will be held Wednesday, December 6, at the Godnick Adult Center in Rutland from 7:15 to 9:15 p.m. The song circle welcomes singers, players of acoustic instruments and listeners. A songbook of popular folksongs encourages group singing. Donations are welcome. For details, call 802-775-1182.

OWCC Wreath Workshops

Come to One World Conservation Center, 413 Route 7 South, Bennington, to create beautiful seasonal greenery using vines, berries, pine cones and more, on Saturday, December 2, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Enjoy music, cocoa and cookies while you work. Pre-made arrangements will also be for sale. Bring clippers and any items from home that you wish. Some work may include being outside, so dress for the weather! Prices range from $15 to $45; all materials are included. Pre-register by Thursday, November 30. For more information, call 802-447-7419 or visit oneworldconservationcenter.org.

MCS Hosts Vets’ Breakfast

On Thursday, November 9, the Mettawee Community School, serving K-6 students of the towns of Pawlet and Rupert, continued its tradition of welcoming area veterans to the school to be recognized for their military service.

Principal Brooke DeBonis explained this year’s Veterans Day activities, “In preparation for the Veterans Day Breakfast, our sixth graders interviewed students in grades K-6 asking them to share why they are thankful for the veterans. The sixth grade teachers then showed this interview movie at our event. It was truly amazing.”

The morning also consisted of the sixth graders singing the traditional songs for each branch of the military, inviting veterans of each branch to stand when it was their song. The second graders shared a poem and sang ‘America.’

Veteran Jeff Hammell, a member of the US Army Airborne from 1991 to 1993, and a school parent, said of the event, “This was the first Veterans Day event I have attended at Mettawee Community School, so I cannot compare to past activities. But, the first thing that struck me was how large of an event it was. I had no idea. How cool. Not only did I think it was well attended, I thought the event was heartwarming and well done. I think it is good for our youth to be exposed, and enlightened, to what is not always an easy topic for some.

I think it helps develop empathy and an appreciation for veterans.”