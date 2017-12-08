Senior News

Haystack Hustlers

The Haystack Hustlers Seniors will meet at 12 noon on Tuesday, December 19, at the Pawlet Community Church on Route 133 in Pawlet Village. The group will celebrate with a Christmas pot luck luncheon followed with a wrapped gift exchange. Please bring a gift of not more that $10. Call Sharon Undal at 802-645-0461 for reservations.

Arlington Senior Luncheon

The next senior luncheon at Chauncey’s in Arlington will be on Monday, December 11, at 11:30 a.m. Please arrive before that time. To make reservations, call Sally at 802-375-9780.

Rupert Leisures

Seniors are invited to come enjoy the holiday spirit with the Rupert Leisures at their holiday luncheon, taking place at 12 noon on Wednesday, December 13, at the Rupert Firehouse. Chef Mike McKeighan will offer a menu including roast beef, roasted potatoes, a broccoli specialty, cole slaw and Jello for a donation of $4.50. Desserts contributions are always popular and appreciated. Please bring your own cutlery to lessen kitchen duties for our Merck volunteers. For information, call Skip Lewis at 802-394-7822.

Go Getters Senior Lunch

All seniors are welcome to attend the Go Getters’ luncheon on Wednesday, December 6 at 12 noon, held at Saint Paul’s Church Hall on Bonnet Street in Manchester. The meal donation is only $4. Cake will be provided for dessert. As a special treat, the Dorset Barbecue Quartet will be entertaining us. To make reservations, call Sally at 802-375-9780.

Sand Buckets for Seniors

The Arlington, Bennington and NorShaft Lions Clubs want senior citizens to be safe this winter by offering a bucket of sand for icy steps and entrance ways. If you live in Arlington, Bennington, North Bennington or Shaftsbury, are 65 years or older, and would like a bucket of sand delivered free of charge to your home, call 802-442-0380 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and leave a message with your name and address, or send an email to norshaftlions@aol.com.

Project Independence

Monday, December 11: Virtual Tour: NYC Rockefeller Center. Tuesday, December 12: Hanukkah. Wednesday, December 13: Musical Memories with Karen Gallagher. Thursday, December 14: Bible Study with Pastor Dan. Friday, December 15: BPI Holiday Party at The Bennington Elks Club. To really appreciate life we must find companionship. Let Bennington Project Independence fulfill that need in your life. For more information or to schedule a complimentary visit, call 802-442-8136 or visit bpiads.org.

Meals on Wheels

The weekly menu for Bennington County Meals on Wheels: Tuesday, December 5: Sweet and Sour Chicken, Brown Rice, Glazed Carrots, Brussels Sprouts, Whole Wheat Bread, Peaches. Wednesday, December 6: BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich, Oven Fried Sweet Potatoes, Mixed Vegetables, Fruited Baked Custard. Thursday, December 7: Thai Curry Beef, Asian Vegetable Brown Rice, Whole Wheat Bread, Asian Coleslaw, Pineapple. Friday, December 8: Vegetable Chili, Egg Noodles, Confetti Corn, Brussels Sprouts, Power Brownie. Monday, December 11: Deconstructed Stuffed Cabbage, Herb Cauliflower, Cinnamon Bread Pudding, Applesauce. Tuesday, December 12: Chicken and Dumplings, Green Beans, Buttered Dilled Carrots, Raspberry Bar. Menu is subject to change. For more information, call 802-442-8012.

Tri-Mountain Lions News

Londonderry Area Tri-Mountain Club donated 350 packaged rice and bean meals to the Londonderry Food Shelf. The meals were packaged at Lions’ Vermont District 45 fall cabinet meeting in Colchester. Lions Clubs who participated in the afternoon service project brought the meals back to their local areas for distribution.

The Tri-Mountain Lions are the local representatives for Vision USA, a service providing free eye exams to those in need. If you or someone you know is in need of an eye exam and can not afford to pay for it, you may qualify. To find out more, contact Randee Keith at 802-824- 6750.

Londonderry Talks Snow

Londonderry Emergency Management, in conjunction with the Mighty Londonderry Community Resilience Organization and Vermont Emergency Management conducted a Tabletop Exercise on November 4 focusing on responding to and recovering from a significant early season snow storm. The exercise brought together government officials, first responders and community organizations to discuss ways to communicate, coordinate a response and get back to normal after the event. The discussion-based exercise highlighted strengths in the various organizations as well as identified ways the organizations work together to help the community in times of crisis. A follow-up meeting will be held January 3 at the Londonderry Twitchell Building to discuss the results as observed by Emergency Management evaluators. For more information, contact Kevin Beattie at kevnshar@comcast.net or Bruce Frauman at mightylondonderry@gmail.com.

Magic Mountain Update

The Wantastiquet Rotary Club of Londonderry will hear Geoff Hatheway, president of Ski Magic LLC, speak about the new Magic Mountain on Thursday, December 7, at 6 p.m. Ski Magic purchased the mountain one year ago, and has since made numerous improvements to the mountain and the lodge. Hatheway will discuss those as well as future plans. All are welcome to attend. The meeting will be held in the lower level cafeteria.

Quiet Valley Quilters

The Quiet Valley Quilters Guild will gather on Wednesday, December 6, for their annual holiday party at Second Congregational Church in Bennington. The party will start at 6 p.m., a half hour earlier than the regular meetings. Bring a dish to share and your own beverage. Plates, napkins and utensils will be provided. The small quilts and bags that Guild members made for bears will be on display before being distributed for children in need of a special friend. The Guild welcomes all who are interested in the art of quilting to their monthly meetings. The next meeting will be on January 3 at 6:30 p.m. For more information, go to benningtonquiltfest.com.

Rutland Song Circle

A song circle and jam session will be held Wednesday, December 6, at the Godnick Adult Center in Rutland from 7:15 to 9:15 p.m. The song circle welcomes singers, players of acoustic instruments and listeners. A songbook of popular folksongs encourages group singing. Donations are welcome. For details, call 802-775-1182.