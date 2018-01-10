Senior News

Sand Buckets for Seniors

The Arlington, Bennington and NorShaft Lions Clubs want senior citizens to be safe this winter by offering a bucket of sand for icy steps and entrance ways. If you live in Arlington, Bennington, North Bennington or Shaftsbury, are 65 years or older, and would like a bucket of sand delivered free of charge to your home, call 802-442-0380 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and leave a message with your name and address, or send an email to norshaftlions@aol.com.

Meals on Wheels

The weekly menu for Bennington County Meals on Wheels: Tuesday, January 9: Chicken and Biscuits, Fresh Mixed Vegetables, Peach Compote, Apple Oatmeal Bar. Wednesday, January 10: Oven-Baked Fish, Vegetable Brown Rice, Glazed Beets, Tossed Salad, Apple Sauce. Thursday, January 11: BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich, Oven-Roasted Potatoes, California Blend Vegetables, Orange Wedges. Friday, January 12: Beef Chili, Brown Rice, Confetti Corn, Brussels Sprouts, Fruit Cobbler. Monday, January 15: Lentil Soup with Spinach and Tomatoes, Cheddar Biscuit, Green and Wax Beans, Mandarin Oranges. Tuesday, January 16: Meatloaf, Gravy, Baked Potatoes, Glazed Carrots, Whole Wheat Roll, Three-Bean Salad, Brownie. Menu is subject to change. For more information, call 802-442-8012.

Project Independence

Monday, January 15: Remembering Dr. King. Tuesday, January 16: Hat Day. Wednesday, January 17: Qigong. Thursday, January 18: World Religion Day. Friday, January 19: Hunt for Happiness. Are you worried about a medically frail family member, neighbor or friend? Bennington Project Independence has full time nursing staff that can help. BPI has been helping Bennington County families keep loved ones at home for more than 30 years. For more information on the services available or to schedule a complimentary visit or tour, call 802-442-8136 or visit bpiads.org.