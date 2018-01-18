What’s new in Senior News?

Meals on Wheels

Tuesday, January 16: Meatloaf, Gravy, Baked Potatoes, Glazed Carrots, Roll, Three-Bean Salad, Brownie. Wednesday, January 17: Pork Pepper Steak, Squash, Broccoli, Bread, Fruited Jell-O. Thursday, January 18: Turkey, Green Beans, Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, Cranberry Sauce, Salad, Cupcake. Friday, January 19: Spaghetti, Meat Sauce, Garlic Bread, Normandy Vegetables, Chickpea Salad, Applesauce. Monday, January 22: Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Hash Browns, Cinnamon Swirl Bread, Fresh Fruit. Tuesday, January 23: Maple Glazed Pork, Sweet Potatoes, Broccoli and Cauliflower Mix, Whole Wheat Bread, Carrot Salad, Cookie. Menu is subject to change. For more information, call 802-442-8012.

Project Independence

Monday, January 22: Bakers Club. Tuesday, January 23: Jewelry with Rachel. Wednesday, January 24: Beach Day. Thursday, January 25: Fred, Lisa, and Larry Concert. Friday, January 26: Open Art Studio with Kaye. Does winter weather get you down? Bennington Project Independence provides a fun, caring and safe place for you to spend the day. For more information, call 802-442-8136 or visit bpiads.org.

Sand Buckets for Seniors

The Arlington, Bennington and NorShaft Lions Clubs want senior citizens to be safe this winter by offering a bucket of sand for icy steps and entrance ways. If you live in Arlington, Bennington, North Bennington or Shaftsbury, are 65 years or older, and would like a bucket of sand delivered free of charge to your home, call 802-442-0380 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and leave a message with your name and address, or send an email to norshaftlions@aol.com.

Community Food Cupboard Needs

Now that the cold weather has arrived, donations will be especially appreciated by families who use Manchester’s Community food Cupboard. They are in need of: canned soup, canned stew or chili, coffee, tea and hot cocoa mix, instant Oatmeal and baking mixes. All donations are appreciated, and may be left in one of the CFC donation boxes at Shaw’s Supermarket, the Manchester Community Library, the Dorset Post Office, or in the hallway of the Manchester Town Office Building.

Hotline Volunteers Needed

Project Against Violent Encounters (PAVE) is looking for caring, compassionate and loving people to join their hotline team. Hotline is often the gateway to healing and safety for survivors of domestic and sexual violence. Hotline volunteers are trained and supported to receive calls that offer support and options to survivors. PAVE’s mission is end the violence, hotline volunteers are an important part of the mission. Contact Carey at volunteercoordinator@pavebennington.com or 802-442-2370 for more information.