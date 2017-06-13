Senior News and Things to Do

Dorset Seniors

The Dorset Seniors will meet for lunch at 12 noon on Thursday, June 22, at the Wilson House in East Dorset. There will be a special raffle. Reservations are required. Call Dotty Streeter at 802-867-4442. The suggested donation is $3.50 per person. All seniors are welcome.

CARE Fair at MCL Offers Resources for Northshire Seniors

The CARE Fair (Community Assistance Resource Event) on Tuesday, June 20, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Manchester Community Library (MCL) will host over a dozen area organizations including Green Mountain RSVP, BROC, Bennington Project Independence, Meals on Wheels of Bennington County and United Counseling Services, to provide information and resources on aging independently in the Northshire. Admission is free. The Library is located at 138 Cemetery Avenue in Manchester. For details, call 802-362-2607.

Help for Older Adults

A representative from the Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging (SVCOA) will be available the first Wednesday of each month from July through October, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the Manchester Town Office. These dates include July 5, August 2, September 6 and October 4. Appointments will be held in 30-minute blocks. If you are an older adult and have questions or need help filling out applications for 3SquareVT, Fuel Assistance, Medicare or Long Term Medicaid, or are seeking options for long-term care, call Heather Baker at 802-786-5990 or the Senior Help Line 800-642-5119 to schedule a time. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are preferred.

Medicare Workshops

Are you new to Medicare? Do you have questions? Learn how to navigate the system by attending a free informational session. In Benninton, on Wednesdays, July 26 and August 30, from 3 to 5 p.m., at the Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging, located at 160 Benmont Avenue; in Manchester on June 28, 4 to 5 p.m. at the Manchester Community Library, 138 Cemetery Avenue off Route 7A; and in Rutland on July 19 and September 27, from 3 to 5 p.m., at the Godnick Senior Center, 1 Deer Street.