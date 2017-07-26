Senior News

Meals on Wheels

The weekly menu for Bennington County Meals on Wheels: Tuesday, July 25: Chicken Pot Pie with Vegetables, Herbed Cauliflower and Carrots, Applesauce, Tossed Salad, Molasses Cookie. Wednesday, July 26: Egg Salad Sandwich with Lettuce and Tomato, Cucumber Dill Salad, Asian Cole Slaw, Fruited Jell-O. Thursday, July 27: Salisbury Steak, Baked Potato with Sour Cream, Garden Mixed Vegetables, Whole Wheat Bread, Fresh Melon. Friday, July 28: Café closed. Stir-fry Pork and Broccoli, Brown Fried Rice, Asian Blend Vegetables, Whole Wheat Bread, Blueberry Cobbler. Monday, July 31: Ground Beef Stroganoff, Egg Noodles, Roasted Rutabaga and Parsnips, Green Beans, Whole Wheat Bread, Brownie. Menu is subject to change. For more information, call the Bennington office at 802-442-8012 or the Manchester office at 802-362-3714.

Senior Go Getters

All seniors are welcome to attend the luncheon sponsored by the Manchester Go Getters on Wednesday, August 2, at 12 noon. It takes place at Saint Paul’s Church Hall on Bonnet Street in Manchester. The meal donation is only $4 per person. Make your own ice cream sundae for dessert. Bingo will follow. To make reservations, call Sally at 802-375-9780.

Dorset Seniors

The Dorset Seniors will meet for lunch at 12 noon on Thursday, July 27, at the Wilson House in East Dorset. There will be a 50/50 raffle. Reservations are required. Call Dotty Streeter at 802-867-4442. The suggested donation is $3.50 per person. All seniors are welcome.

Northshire Seniors

The Northshire Seniors are going to Interlakes Summer Theater in Meredith N.H., to see ‘Cats’ on Thursday, August 3. Tickets are $28. Lunch is on your own at Hart’s Turkey Farm. The bus will leave at 8:45 a.m. and return around 7 p.m. Call Linda at 802-446-3063 to reserve your spot.

Haystack Hustlers

Area seniors and others are invited to join the Haystack Hustler Seniors for a picnic-style lunch at the Granville, N.Y., Airport at 12 noon on Tuesday, July 25. There will be a sign at the entrance off North Street. Bring a dish to share, your favorite drink and a folding chair. Kathy and Nancy Hulett will give a history of the airport and Myron (Mike) Waite will display and discuss his antique airplanes. There will also be a 50/50 drawing. Call Betty at 802-325-3052 for reservations and more information. In case of rain, they will picnic in the hangar.