Seniors News

Rupert Leisures

The Rupert Leisures welcome friends to their Veterans Day Observance luncheon at 12 noon on Wednesday, November 8, at the Rupert Firehouse. Chef Mike McKeighan will offer roast turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, squash and salad for a donation of $4.50. Dessert contributions are always welcome. Please bring your own cutlery to lessen kitchen duties for our Merck volunteers. You are encouraged to bring items to contribute to the annual basket auction to support their insurance coverage. For details, call Skip Lewis at 802-394-7822.

Northshire Seniors

The Northshire Seniors will be having a soup and sandwich luncheon and teacup auction at 12 noon on Monday, November 20, at Saint Paul’s Church hall. Those who would like to attend the group’s holiday dinner at Ye Olde Tavern on December 14 are encouraged to reserve a spot as soon as possible; call Sally at 802-375-9780. The cost is $12; make checks payable to Northshire Seniors and mail to PO Box 1051, Manchester Center, VT 05255.

Healthcare/Medicare Enrollment

Rose Ann McCarthy from Valley Health Connections will be at Neighborhood Connections, Wednesday, November 8 and 29 and December 8, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., to register Vermont residents for 2018 healthcare, Medicare and Supplemental Plans. For an appointment, call her directly at 802-885-1616.

VFW Senior Breakfast

VFW Post 1332 at 137 North Street in Bennington hosts a Senior Breakfast for $5 a person on the first Sunday of every month. The next is planned for Sunday, November 5. For information, call 802-442-9857.

‘Mortal’

There will be a free screening of the documentary film, ‘Mortal,’ on Thursday, November 9, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. in the CVPS/Leahy Community Health Education Center at Rutland Regional Medical Center in Rutland. This documentary addresses the fundamental issues about love, living and what makes us human. A discussion will follow after the screening. Visit mortalfilm.com to find out more. The event is free and sponsored by BAYADA Hospice, Palliative Care Program at Rutland Regional Medical Center, and VNA and Hospice of the Southwest Region. A light supper will be served. RSVP to Kim Flory Lake at 802-747-1655 if you would like to attend.

Meals on Wheels

The weekly menu for Bennington County Meals on Wheels: Tuesday, October 31: Rigatoni with Butternut Squash, Brussels Sprouts with Bacon, Garlic Bread, Stewed Tomatoes, Tossed Salad, Mandarin Oranges. Wednesday, November 1: Pork Ragu, Rice Pilaf, Mashed Cauliflower Bake, Glazed Carrots, Whole Wheat Bread, Cookie. Thursday, November 2: Baked Stuffed Sweet Potato, Homemade Applesauce, Cauliflower, Tossed Salad, Fruited Yogurt. Friday, November 3: Pot Roast, Roast Root Vegetables, Green Beans, Tomato Parm, Whole Wheat Bread, Sliced Apples. Monday, November 6: Chicken Vegetable Rice Soup, Herbed Biscuit, Stewed Tomato, Mixed Fruit Cup. Tuesday, November 7: Beet and Broccoli Stir-fry, Vegetable Fried Rice, Sesame Glazed Carrots, Whole Wheat Bread, Pineapple. Wednesday, November 8: Scrambled Eggs, Turkey Sausage, Home Fries, Applesauce, Cinnamon Bread, Cookie. Menu is subject to change. For information, call the Bennington office at 802-442-8012 or the Manchester office at 802-362-3714.

Project Independence

Monday, November 6: Jeopardy. Tuesday, November 7: Jewelry Creation with Rachel. Wednesday, November 8: Musical Memories with Karen. Thursday, November 9: Veteran’s Chat with Melissa. Friday, November 10: Forrest Ward students Veterans’ Day presentation. Bennington Project Independence is honored to provide services to Veterans. BPI has been helping Bennington County families keep loved ones at home for more than 30 years. For more information, call 802-442-8136 or visit bpiads.org.