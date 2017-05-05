Shady Rill Returns to Timouth’s Old Firehouse Stage

Patti Casey and Tom Mackenzie performing as Shady Rill return to the Old Firehouse in the Tinmouth at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 5. The pair are two of Vermont’s musical gems. Separately they have been entertaining folks around the country as members of many different groups. Together they explore everything from French Canadian dance tunes, to Tin Pan Alley, to Old Time Country, and a healthy dose of originals. With careers that collectively span decades and richly diverse musical influences that stretch from the British Isles to deep Appalachia, they breathe new depth and present a refreshing take on traditional acoustic music. They have delighted audiences with their Banjo, Guitar, Flute, Hammered Dulcimer, Keyboard, Ukulele, seated clogging, and fine humor – you just have to see Patti play the flute while clogging in a chair! The Old Firehouse is at Mountain View Road and Route 140 in downtown Tinmouth. Doors will open at 7 p.m. There is a suggested donation of $10 to $15.