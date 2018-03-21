Shaftsbury Boy Scout Earns Eagle Status

Arlington Boy Scout Troop 334 is pleased to announce that Mount Anthony Union High School senior Riley MacDonald has earned the rank of Eagle Scout. Boy Scouts from around the state were formally recognized by Governor Scott at the State Capital on February 9. Riley began his trail to become an Eagle Scout back in 2006, earning each rank over the last 12 years and culminating in the completion of a community service project for the town of Arlington. His project included the construction of three park benches for the Dog Park at the Arlington Recreation park. After receiving all the necessary approvals, Riley was responsible for designing the benches, secuirng donations from the community, and recruiting volunteers from his troop and the Bennington Boy Scouts to help with the construction and placement of the benches. Miles Lumber in Arlington and Rk Miles in Manchester graciously agreed to donate the needed materials. Riley, the son of John and Tessa MacDonald of Shaftsbury, plans on going into the Coast Guard this coming fall.