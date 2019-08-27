Shaftsbury Community Tag Sale

Shaftsbury Methodist Church at 127 Church Street in Shaftsbury will host a Community-Wide Tag Sale on Saturday, September 7, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Buyers and sellers are welcome. Food and Drink will be available. If you’re a seller, reservations are required to ensure space availability; call 802-442-4599. You must supply your own tables and chairs, and will be responsible for setup and teardown of their area. A suggested donation of 10 percent of your total sales would be appreciated, and will go toward continued operation of the Church.