Shaftsbury to Name 2017 Hero

Shaftsbury’s 2017 Ordinary Heroes Day will be held on Saturday, May 20,from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Governor Galusha Homestead, 3871 Route 7A, Shaftsbury. This an annual celebration which honors a strong yet humble, ordinary yet extraordinary, civic- minded Shaftsbury resident. Past winners of the award include Ruth Levin in 2014, Ken Coonradt in 2015, and Brenda and George Keen in 2016. This year’s honoree will be announced at the event. Join the Shaftsbury Historical Society and the Shaftsbury Elementary School chorus for this festive occasion. All are welcome. Light refreshments will be served.