Shakespeare Comes to MCL

On Wednesday, March 8, at 2 p.m., a celebrated film adaptation of Shakespeare’s ‘Hamlet’ comes to Manchester Community Library. ‘The Tragedy of Hamlet, Prince of Denmark’ is usually regarded as Shakespeare’s greatest play, both for its richness of language and its psychological and structural complexity. Sir Laurence Olivier’s 1948 film version still stands out as a coherently conceived interpretation of Shakespeare and as a great work of cinema. The film won four Academy Awards, among them Best Picture – a first for a British film – and Best Actor for Olivier, who directed the film as well. The film screening is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served. There will be one ten-minute intermission. Manchester Community Library is located at 138 Cemetery Avenue in Manchester Center. Call 802-362-2607 for details.