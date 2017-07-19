Shakespeare on Main Street: a Modern-Day Take on ‘Hamlet’

Shakespeare on Main Street will present its 2017 summer production of ‘Hamlet: 2017,’ in Manchester, Brandon and Woodstock. Well over 400 years after William Shakespeare wrote ‘Hamlet,’ readers and audiences are still connecting with it. The play tells the story of Prince Hamlet, but he’s no party-boy prince. When the action begins, we discover that his dad (the King of Denmark) has been murdered by his own brother and Hamlet’s uncle, Claudius, who then marries Hamlet’s mom, Gertrude. Hamlet is having a teenage crisis; he’s got a crush on a girl who might be cheating on him, he doesn’t like the guy his mom remarried, and he feels a lot of pressure to live up to his dad’s expectations. This is the stuff that every coming-of-age novel (and movie) is made of.

Shakespeare on Main Street has set the play in modern day, drawing the audience to explore vengeance, deception, madness and corruption, themes that are just as relevent to society today as they were in 1599. Explore the human spirit and what happens when it is challenged at one of the performances. Show times are Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m., July 22 and 23 at Maple Street School, 322 Maple Street, Manchester Center; July 29 and 30 at Town Hall Theatre, 1 Conant Square, Brandon; and August 5 and 6 at Little Theater, Route 4, Woodstock. Tickets are $18 for adults, and $12 for ages 18 and under. For information, log on to the website at shakespeareonmainstreet.org.