Shambo Chosen for PEGTV’s Romeo Award

Every year at PEGTV’s annual meeting, they give out what they call a Romeo Award, named after a Labrador puppy that was being trained by then executive director, Michael Valentine to be a seeing-eye dog. When PEGTV decided to start presenting this award it seemed like the perfect name for it. It represents outstanding contributions to public access television. This year, the award was given to Pamela Shambo, development director at BROC Community Action, for work on her show, BROC Talk which airs on Channel 15. “I was totally taken by surprise to be chosen, but I am immensely honored to receive a Romeo,” said Shambo. “As Tommy Leypoldt joked when he was presenting, I have been doing shows so long my first episode was in black and white! That’s not quite true, but I have been taping for many years and love having different guests on the show to talk about programs, partnerships, events and anything else they want to talk about. I don’t use a script. I like it to be more spontaneous; just having a conversation.”

Leypoldt, executive director of PEGTV, added, “One of my favorite things about working at PEGTV is I feel like my job and the things we do at PEGTV make a big difference in the community. Many times you see immediate gratification; you’re walking into the supermarket and someone says they saw information on a program that really helped them out in life. One of those programs is called BROC Talk.” BROC Talk can be seen Sunday at 4:30 p.m., Monday at 8:30 p.m. and Thursday at 9:30 a.m., or at pegtv.com. For more information about BROC Community Action visit broc.org.