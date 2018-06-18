Shanghai Quartet

Taconic Music (TM) will present ‘Taconic 2.0,’ its second annual summer music festival, from June 22 to July 15. The season encompasses four Festival concerts featuring TM faculty and guest artists, and two NextGen concerts performed by string and piano students from Taconic’s Chamber Music Intensive. All take place at Burr and Burton’s Riley Center for the Arts in Manchester Village. Weekly masterclasses with world-renowned musicians will be held at Zion Episcopal Church and the Manchester Community Library. A special benefit concert at Dionondehowa Wildlife Preserve and School in Shushan, N.Y., rounds out the Festival.

“This second summer season offers composers from Mozart to John Harbison and ensembles ranging in size from piano trio to chamber orchestra with conductor. We encourage anyone and everyone who likes music to experience the professionalism and skill of fine players in a most welcoming and friendly atmosphere,” said Ariel Rudiakov, artistic director, a role he shares with his wife, Joana Genova.

Festival concerts will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays, June 23, 30, July 7 and 14. Guest ensembles include the Shanghai Quartet, Enso String Quartet, Horszowski Trio and The Indianapolis Quartet. NextGen concerts are held at 4 p.m. on Sundays, July 1 and 15, and showcase string quartets and piano quintets by musicians aged 20 to 28, including music majors from conservatory programs across the country. Friday afternoon masterclasses, which take place from 2 to 4 p.m. June 22, 29, July 6 and 13, allow the audience to experience firsthand how chamber music is refined and brought to a whole new level. A visiting ensemble works with CMI student groups, offering insights on interpretation and style.

The Festival will kick off with one of the world’s foremost chamber ensembles. The Shanghai Quartet is celebrating its 35th anniversary in 2018 with concerts across the globe, making their stop in Manchester even more special. The Quartet will be coaching student groups from Taconic Music’s Chamber Music Intensive on Friday, June 22, in a masterclass at Manchester Community Library from 2 to 4 p.m., offering the public a chance to experience firsthand how chamber music is refined and brought to a whole new level. An open dress rehearsal on Saturday, June 23, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon, will precede the Festival concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Riley Center for the Arts at Burr and Burton, The concert begins with Beethoven’s string quartet opus 18, No. 1 and features selections from the Quartet’s second violinist, Yi-Wen Jiang’s ChinaSong – evocative arrangements of traditional Chinese folk melodies. Following intermission, Taconic Music’s own faculty artists – Heather Braun-Bakken and Joana Genova on violin, Ariel Rudiakov on viol and Thomas Landschoot on cello – will join forces with the Shanghai Quartet for Mendelssohn’s Octet in E-flat Major, op. 20, written when the composer was a youth of 16.

Admission is $10 at the door for masterclasses and open dress rehearsals. Admission to Festival concerts is $25 for adults, $10 for students and kids. For details, visit taconicmusic.org.