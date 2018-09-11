Share Your Ideas on New Skatepark

Skaters and bikers are invited to come take part in a unique opportunity to share your design ideas for the new Manchester Skatepark at a second public meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. on Wednesday, September 12, at the Manchester Town Office, 6039 Main Sreet, Manchester. Lead designer Michah Shapiro of Grindline Skateparks will be sharing preliminary design ideas and asking for input from those who will use the new installation planned at Dana Thompson Memorial Recreation Park. Everyone is welcome to join in the creative process.