Shays’ Settlement Presentation

Educator, writer and archaeologist Steve Butz will give a free presentation on the Shays’ Settlement Project: A Story of Revolt and Archaeology’ at the 48th annual Meeting of the Middletown Springs Historical Society on Sunday, September 17, beginning at 2 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Historical Society Building, 10 Park Avenue, and offer a dessert buffet and a brief business meeting the with election of Trustees. Butz will speak at 2:30. The Shays’ Settlement Project is the first formal archaeological study of the ruins of a fortified 18th century settlement, considered the most significant archaeological sites in Vermont. The settlement was founded by Captain Daniel Shays and his fellow refugees, who fled from Massachusetts following the uprising he commanded there in 1787. Incredibly, this lost site of American history lay hidden and untouched for over 200 years until its rediscovery in April 2013. Steve’s lecture weaves together several themes: the tale of the present day archaeological investigation; the history of the settlement; the story of Shays’ heroic life; his role in the infamous Rebellion; and his impact on American law. Butz is an educator, writer and archaeologist. He created a public education project about the settlement, which includes a summer archaeology field school at the site. Over 100 students have participated in the program so far, learning techniques in archaeological fieldwork, surveying, mapmaking and digital imaging by taking part in the scientific study of the settlement. For more information visit shayssettlement.org. The Historical Society is accessible to people with disabilities. Exhibit rooms will be open from 2 to 4 p.m. the day of the talk. For more information, call David Wright at 802-235-2376.